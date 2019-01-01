|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.050
|-0.280
|-0.3300
|REV
|58.050M
|61.728M
|3.678M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ: TCMD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tactile Systems Tech’s space includes: Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN), NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE), Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO), SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR).
The latest price target for Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ: TCMD) was reported by Oppenheimer on November 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting TCMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 196.66% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ: TCMD) is $18.54 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Tactile Systems Tech.
Tactile Systems Tech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tactile Systems Tech.
Tactile Systems Tech is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.