Tactile Systems Technology Inc is a medical technology company. The company is engaged in developing and providing medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases. The firm's proprietary platform flexitouch system provides a home-based solution for lymphedema patients. The entire system is another home solution for patients with chronic swelling and actitouch system for chronic venous insufficiency patients that may be worn throughout the day.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.050-0.280 -0.3300
REV58.050M61.728M3.678M

Tactile Systems Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tactile Systems Tech (TCMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ: TCMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tactile Systems Tech's (TCMD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tactile Systems Tech (TCMD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ: TCMD) was reported by Oppenheimer on November 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting TCMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 196.66% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tactile Systems Tech (TCMD)?

A

The stock price for Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ: TCMD) is $18.54 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tactile Systems Tech (TCMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tactile Systems Tech.

Q

When is Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) reporting earnings?

A

Tactile Systems Tech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Tactile Systems Tech (TCMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tactile Systems Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Tactile Systems Tech (TCMD) operate in?

A

Tactile Systems Tech is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.