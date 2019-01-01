GoPro Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in designing and providing cameras, mounts, drones and appliances. The company outsources a part of manufacturing to third parties in China. The company sells products across the world through its direct sales channel, which generates over half of total revenue, and indirectly through its distribution channel. The company has presence, including in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, with the Americas contributing over half of total revenue.