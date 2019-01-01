QQQ
Range
8.21 - 8.57
Vol / Avg.
2.3M/2.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.02 - 13.79
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.53
P/E
3.74
EPS
0.34
Shares
156.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
GoPro Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in designing and providing cameras, mounts, drones and appliances. The company outsources a part of manufacturing to third parties in China. The company sells products across the world through its direct sales channel, which generates over half of total revenue, and indirectly through its distribution channel. The company has presence, including in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, with the Americas contributing over half of total revenue.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3500.410 0.0600
REV382.630M391.149M8.519M

Analyst Ratings

GoPro Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GoPro (GPRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GoPro's (GPRO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GoPro (GPRO) stock?

A

The latest price target for GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) was reported by Wedbush on December 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.50 expecting GPRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.24% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GoPro (GPRO)?

A

The stock price for GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) is $8.27 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GoPro (GPRO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GoPro.

Q

When is GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) reporting earnings?

A

GoPro’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is GoPro (GPRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GoPro.

Q

What sector and industry does GoPro (GPRO) operate in?

A

GoPro is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.