|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.350
|0.410
|0.0600
|REV
|382.630M
|391.149M
|8.519M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in GoPro’s space includes: Sony Group (NYSE:SONY), VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX), Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI), Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO).
The latest price target for GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) was reported by Wedbush on December 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.50 expecting GPRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.24% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) is $8.27 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for GoPro.
GoPro’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for GoPro.
GoPro is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.