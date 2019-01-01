|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.000
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23
|REV
|2.640B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bath & Body Works’s space includes: Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS), Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF), Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT), Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) and Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV).
The latest price target for Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 69.00 expecting BBWI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.18% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI) is $51.425 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.
Bath & Body Works’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bath & Body Works.
Bath & Body Works is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.