Bath & Body Works is a specialty home fragrance and fragrant body care retailer operating under the Bath & Body Works, C.O. Bigelow, and White Barn brands. The company generates most of its business in North America, with about 5% of sales from international markets in fiscal 2020. For fiscal 2020, the home fragrance business accounted for 40% of sales, while body care and fragrance was around 35% of sales and soaps and sanitizers constituted 20% of sales (the other 5% was from accessories and gift sets). The firm's sales come through two distribution channels--an online platform and a network of more than 1,700 brick-and-mortar retail stores--with future growth expected from digital and international channels as well as new category expansion.