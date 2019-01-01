QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Bath & Body Works is a specialty home fragrance and fragrant body care retailer operating under the Bath & Body Works, C.O. Bigelow, and White Barn brands. The company generates most of its business in North America, with about 5% of sales from international markets in fiscal 2020. For fiscal 2020, the home fragrance business accounted for 40% of sales, while body care and fragrance was around 35% of sales and soaps and sanitizers constituted 20% of sales (the other 5% was from accessories and gift sets). The firm's sales come through two distribution channels--an online platform and a network of more than 1,700 brick-and-mortar retail stores--with future growth expected from digital and international channels as well as new category expansion.

Bath & Body Works Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bath & Body Works (BBWI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bath & Body Works's (BBWI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bath & Body Works (BBWI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 69.00 expecting BBWI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.18% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bath & Body Works (BBWI)?

A

The stock price for Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI) is $51.425 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bath & Body Works (BBWI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) reporting earnings?

A

Bath & Body Works’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Bath & Body Works (BBWI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bath & Body Works.

Q

What sector and industry does Bath & Body Works (BBWI) operate in?

A

Bath & Body Works is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.