Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
C4 Therapeutics Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on harnessing the body's natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to eliminate disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases.

C4 Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CCCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are C4 Therapeutics's (CCCC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) stock?

A

The latest price target for C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CCCC) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting CCCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.42% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)?

A

The stock price for C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CCCC) is $20.76 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for C4 Therapeutics.

Q

When is C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) reporting earnings?

A

C4 Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for C4 Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) operate in?

A

C4 Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.