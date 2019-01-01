QQQ
Sector: Real Estate. Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Seritage Growth Properties is a United States-based fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust engaged in the real property business through its investment in its operating partnership, Seritage Growth Properties, L.P. Seritage is principally engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate throughout the United States. The company's primary objective is to create value for its shareholders through the re-leasing and redevelopment of the majority of its Wholly Owned Properties and JV Properties. It generates a majority of its revenue from tenants.

Seritage Growth Props Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seritage Growth Props (SRG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seritage Growth Props (NYSE: SRG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Seritage Growth Props's (SRG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Seritage Growth Props (SRG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Seritage Growth Props (NYSE: SRG) was reported by RBC Capital on January 3, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting SRG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 441.76% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Seritage Growth Props (SRG)?

A

The stock price for Seritage Growth Props (NYSE: SRG) is $8.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seritage Growth Props (SRG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 11, 2019 to stockholders of record on March 28, 2019.

Q

When is Seritage Growth Props (NYSE:SRG) reporting earnings?

A

Seritage Growth Props’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Seritage Growth Props (SRG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seritage Growth Props.

Q

What sector and industry does Seritage Growth Props (SRG) operate in?

A

Seritage Growth Props is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.