Seritage Growth Properties is a United States-based fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust engaged in the real property business through its investment in its operating partnership, Seritage Growth Properties, L.P. Seritage is principally engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate throughout the United States. The company's primary objective is to create value for its shareholders through the re-leasing and redevelopment of the majority of its Wholly Owned Properties and JV Properties. It generates a majority of its revenue from tenants.