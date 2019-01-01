|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Seritage Growth Props (NYSE: SRG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Seritage Growth Props’s space includes: Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP), Netstreit (NYSE:NTST), Retail Value (NYSE:RVI), InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) and Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL).
The latest price target for Seritage Growth Props (NYSE: SRG) was reported by RBC Capital on January 3, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting SRG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 441.76% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Seritage Growth Props (NYSE: SRG) is $8.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 11, 2019 to stockholders of record on March 28, 2019.
Seritage Growth Props’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Seritage Growth Props.
Seritage Growth Props is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.