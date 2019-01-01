QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
11.62 - 11.74
Vol / Avg.
24.5K/43.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.67 - 18.43
Mkt Cap
110.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.65
P/E
3.64
EPS
-1.03
Shares
9.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:21PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 4:33PM
Benzinga - May 24, 2021, 8:08AM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 9:20AM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 4:56PM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 4:26PM
Benzinga - Apr 8, 2021, 8:47AM
Benzinga - Apr 8, 2021, 8:37AM
Benzinga - Mar 16, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Mar 4, 2021, 4:23PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp is a commercial real estate investment trust that focuses on real-estate-related assets and, to a lesser extent, commercial finance assets. The company invests in commercial real-estate-related assets, including whole loans, A notes, B notes, mezzanine loans, and mortgage-related securities, as well as commercial finance assets, which include other asset-backed securities, senior secured corporate loans, equipment leases and notes, trust preferred securities, debt tranches of collateralize debt obligations, and private equity investments mainly issued by financial institutions.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ACRES Commercial Realty Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE: ACR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ACRES Commercial Realty's (ACR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) stock?

A

The latest price target for ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE: ACR) was reported by JMP Securities on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting ACR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.53% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR)?

A

The stock price for ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE: ACR) is $11.69 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:55:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 28, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 30, 2020.

Q

When is ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) reporting earnings?

A

ACRES Commercial Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ACRES Commercial Realty.

Q

What sector and industry does ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) operate in?

A

ACRES Commercial Realty is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.