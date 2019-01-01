QQQ
Range
1.74 - 1.85
Vol / Avg.
1.5M/2.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.74 - 10.82
Mkt Cap
981.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.83
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
562.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Hippo Holdings Inc is a home insurance group that created a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. It provides insurance for computers, home offices, electronics, appliances, water backup, service line coverage among others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

see more
Hippo Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hippo Holdings (HIPO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hippo Holdings (NYSE: HIPO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hippo Holdings's (HIPO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hippo Holdings (HIPO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hippo Holdings (NYSE: HIPO) was reported by JMP Securities on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting HIPO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 129.23% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hippo Holdings (HIPO)?

A

The stock price for Hippo Holdings (NYSE: HIPO) is $1.745 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hippo Holdings (HIPO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hippo Holdings.

Q

When is Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) reporting earnings?

A

Hippo Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Hippo Holdings (HIPO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hippo Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Hippo Holdings (HIPO) operate in?

A

Hippo Holdings is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.