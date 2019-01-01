QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.13 - 16.2
Mkt Cap
160.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.29
Shares
13.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 1:22PM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 11:30AM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 8:06AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Twin Disc Inc is a United States-based firm engaged in the manufacture and sale of marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. The company operates its business through two reportable segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products portfolio includes marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and control systems.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.010-0.290 -0.2800
REV55.950M59.889M3.939M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Twin Disc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Twin Disc (TWIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Twin Disc's (TWIN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Twin Disc (TWIN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) was reported by Oppenheimer on April 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting TWIN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.82% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Twin Disc (TWIN)?

A

The stock price for Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) is $11.74 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Twin Disc (TWIN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 1, 2015 to stockholders of record on November 11, 2015.

Q

When is Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) reporting earnings?

A

Twin Disc’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Twin Disc (TWIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Twin Disc.

Q

What sector and industry does Twin Disc (TWIN) operate in?

A

Twin Disc is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.