QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/211.7K
Div / Yield
1.13/6.74%
52 Wk
16.32 - 22.54
Mkt Cap
4.7B
Payout Ratio
432.69
Open
-
P/E
64.46
EPS
0.06
Shares
280.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 5:16PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
TFS Financial Corp is the holding company for the Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland. The company's ownership in the savings and loan association is its primary business activity. The association's principal business consists of originating and servicing residential real estate mortgage loans and attracting retail savings deposits. It does so by offering products with competitive rates and yields. The company also operates Third Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary that serves as a holding company or as an investor in vehicles such as private equity funds. Third Capital has interests in lease transactions of commercial buildings, title agencies providing escrow and settlement services, and reinsurance of private mortgage insurance on residential loans.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0500.060 0.0100
REV65.998M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TFS Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TFS Financial (TFSL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TFS Financial's (TFSL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TFS Financial (TFSL) stock?

A

The latest price target for TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) was reported by Piper Sandler on August 19, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TFSL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TFS Financial (TFSL)?

A

The stock price for TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) is $16.76 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TFS Financial (TFSL) pay a dividend?

A

The next TFS Financial (TFSL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-07.

Q

When is TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) reporting earnings?

A

TFS Financial’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is TFS Financial (TFSL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TFS Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does TFS Financial (TFSL) operate in?

A

TFS Financial is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.