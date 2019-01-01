QQQ
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 7:25AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 6:41AM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
CoreCard Corp is a pioneering card management platform built for the future of global transactions in a digital world.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2800.300 0.0200
REV12.250M13.046M796.000K

Analyst Ratings

CoreCard Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CoreCard (CCRD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CoreCard (NYSE: CCRD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CoreCard's (CCRD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CoreCard (CCRD) stock?

A

The latest price target for CoreCard (NYSE: CCRD) was reported by BTIG on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting CCRD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.52% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CoreCard (CCRD)?

A

The stock price for CoreCard (NYSE: CCRD) is $33.44 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CoreCard (CCRD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CoreCard.

Q

When is CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) reporting earnings?

A

CoreCard’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is CoreCard (CCRD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CoreCard.

Q

What sector and industry does CoreCard (CCRD) operate in?

A

CoreCard is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.