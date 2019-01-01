|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.280
|0.300
|0.0200
|REV
|12.250M
|13.046M
|796.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CoreCard (NYSE: CCRD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CoreCard’s space includes: Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS), Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM), LiveVox Hldgs (NASDAQ:LVOX) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI).
The latest price target for CoreCard (NYSE: CCRD) was reported by BTIG on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting CCRD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.52% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CoreCard (NYSE: CCRD) is $33.44 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for CoreCard.
CoreCard’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CoreCard.
CoreCard is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.