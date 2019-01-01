|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.040
|0.040
|0.0000
|REV
|32.860M
|30.714M
|-2.146M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ: OESX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Orion Energy Sys’s space includes: Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR), American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC), Energous (NASDAQ:WATT), Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) and Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX).
The latest price target for Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ: OESX) was reported by B. Riley Securities on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting OESX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.40% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ: OESX) is $3.06 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Orion Energy Sys.
Orion Energy Sys’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Orion Energy Sys.
Orion Energy Sys is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.