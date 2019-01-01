QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Orion Energy Systems Inc is a developer, manufacturer, and seller of lighting and energy management systems. Its activities are carried out through three segments: Orion Engineered Systems Division (OES), which accounts for majority revenue; Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS); and Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM). The OES segment develops and sells lighting products and provides construction and engineering services for our commercial lighting and energy management system. Its ODS segment focuses on selling lighting products through manufacturer representative agencies and a network of North American broadline and electrical distributors and contractors, whereas the USM segment sells commercial lighting systems and energy management systems to the wholesale contractor markets.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Orion Energy Sys Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orion Energy Sys (OESX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ: OESX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orion Energy Sys's (OESX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Orion Energy Sys (OESX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ: OESX) was reported by B. Riley Securities on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting OESX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.40% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Orion Energy Sys (OESX)?

A

The stock price for Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ: OESX) is $3.06 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Orion Energy Sys (OESX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orion Energy Sys.

Q

When is Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) reporting earnings?

A

Orion Energy Sys’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 9, 2022.

Q

Is Orion Energy Sys (OESX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orion Energy Sys.

Q

What sector and industry does Orion Energy Sys (OESX) operate in?

A

Orion Energy Sys is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.