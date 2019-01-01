Orion Energy Systems Inc is a developer, manufacturer, and seller of lighting and energy management systems. Its activities are carried out through three segments: Orion Engineered Systems Division (OES), which accounts for majority revenue; Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS); and Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM). The OES segment develops and sells lighting products and provides construction and engineering services for our commercial lighting and energy management system. Its ODS segment focuses on selling lighting products through manufacturer representative agencies and a network of North American broadline and electrical distributors and contractors, whereas the USM segment sells commercial lighting systems and energy management systems to the wholesale contractor markets.