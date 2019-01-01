|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.410
|1.470
|0.0600
|REV
|770.030M
|766.000M
|-4.030M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Verisk Analytics’s space includes: CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP), CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI), Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J), IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC).
The latest price target for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 237.00 expecting VRSK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.94% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) is $178.27 last updated Today at 3:56:47 PM.
The next Verisk Analytics (VRSK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
Verisk Analytics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Verisk Analytics.
Verisk Analytics is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.