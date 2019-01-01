QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Verisk Analytics Inc is a data analytics provider offering decision support and risk-management solutions to the financial industry. The company's predictive analytics are used in rating applications, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk assessment, global risk assessment, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and other related fields. Most of Verisk's revenue is based on long-term contracts and subscriptions. The largest end market is the risk assessment sector. Verisk's clients are located primarily in the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4101.470 0.0600
REV770.030M766.000M-4.030M

Verisk Analytics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Verisk Analytics (VRSK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Verisk Analytics's (VRSK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Verisk Analytics (VRSK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 237.00 expecting VRSK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.94% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Verisk Analytics (VRSK)?

A

The stock price for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) is $178.27 last updated Today at 3:56:47 PM.

Q

Does Verisk Analytics (VRSK) pay a dividend?

A

The next Verisk Analytics (VRSK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) reporting earnings?

A

Verisk Analytics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Verisk Analytics (VRSK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Verisk Analytics.

Q

What sector and industry does Verisk Analytics (VRSK) operate in?

A

Verisk Analytics is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.