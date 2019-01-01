|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.070
|-0.130
|-0.0600
|REV
|5.313M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ: GP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for GreenPower Motor Co.
The latest price target for GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ: GP) was reported by Roth Capital on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting GP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 129.68% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ: GP) is $5.66 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for GreenPower Motor Co.
GreenPower Motor Co’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for GreenPower Motor Co.
GreenPower Motor Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.