GreenPower Motor Company Inc is the manufacturer and distributor of all-electric charter, school and city buses. The company offers electric-powered transit bus deploying electric drive and battery technologies with a lightweight chassis and low floor body. Its product line includes All-electric transit buses and All-electric school and shuttle buses. The company's buses depend on clean sheet design and utilize a custom battery management system and a proprietary flex power system for the drive motors. The company operates in one reportable operating segment, being the manufacture and distribution of all-electric transit, school, and charter buses.