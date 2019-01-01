QQQ
Range
5.56 - 5.95
Vol / Avg.
100K/252.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.91 - 29.19
Mkt Cap
126.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.75
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
22.3M
Outstanding
GreenPower Motor Company Inc is the manufacturer and distributor of all-electric charter, school and city buses. The company offers electric-powered transit bus deploying electric drive and battery technologies with a lightweight chassis and low floor body. Its product line includes All-electric transit buses and All-electric school and shuttle buses. The company's buses depend on clean sheet design and utilize a custom battery management system and a proprietary flex power system for the drive motors. The company operates in one reportable operating segment, being the manufacture and distribution of all-electric transit, school, and charter buses.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.070-0.130 -0.0600
REV5.313M

GreenPower Motor Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GreenPower Motor Co (GP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ: GP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GreenPower Motor Co's (GP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GreenPower Motor Co.

Q

What is the target price for GreenPower Motor Co (GP) stock?

A

The latest price target for GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ: GP) was reported by Roth Capital on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting GP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 129.68% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GreenPower Motor Co (GP)?

A

The stock price for GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ: GP) is $5.66 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GreenPower Motor Co (GP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GreenPower Motor Co.

Q

When is GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ:GP) reporting earnings?

A

GreenPower Motor Co’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 11, 2022.

Q

Is GreenPower Motor Co (GP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GreenPower Motor Co.

Q

What sector and industry does GreenPower Motor Co (GP) operate in?

A

GreenPower Motor Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.