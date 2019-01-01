|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.720
|-0.880
|-0.1600
|REV
|561.310M
|566.000M
|4.690M
You can purchase shares of Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Scotts Miracle Gro’s space includes: Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII), Corteva (NYSE:CTVA), CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) and Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI).
The latest price target for Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) was reported by Raymond James on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 185.00 expecting SMG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.07% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) is $133.99 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 23, 2022.
Scotts Miracle Gro’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Scotts Miracle Gro.
Scotts Miracle Gro is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.