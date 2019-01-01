QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
126.57 - 134.17
Vol / Avg.
528.6K/435.5K
Div / Yield
2.64/1.97%
52 Wk
126.57 - 254.34
Mkt Cap
7.4B
Payout Ratio
33.25
Open
128.01
P/E
17.39
EPS
-0.9
Shares
55.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 10:59AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 8:51AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 5:09AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 8:59AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 3:07PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 8:50AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 4:37AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 10:51AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 3:35PM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 7:55AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 4:15PM
load more
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Scotts Miracle-Gro is the largest provider of gardening and lawncare products in the United States. The majority of the company's sales are to large retailers that include Home Depot, Lowe's, and Walmart. Scotts Miracle-Gro can sell its products at a higher price point than its competition because of a well-recognized portfolio of brands that include Miracle-Gro, Roundup, Ortho, Tomcat, and Scotts. Scotts is also the leading supplier of cannabis-growing equipment in North America through its Hawthorne business.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.720-0.880 -0.1600
REV561.310M566.000M4.690M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Scotts Miracle Gro Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scotts Miracle Gro's (SMG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) was reported by Raymond James on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 185.00 expecting SMG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.07% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)?

A

The stock price for Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) is $133.99 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 23, 2022.

Q

When is Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) reporting earnings?

A

Scotts Miracle Gro’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scotts Miracle Gro.

Q

What sector and industry does Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG) operate in?

A

Scotts Miracle Gro is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.