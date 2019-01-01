QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.83 - 3.18
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/391K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.99 - 16.14
Mkt Cap
155.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3
P/E
-
EPS
-0.23
Shares
51.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:46AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 8:46AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 8:58AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 3:30PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 9:58AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 9:10AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Jun 25, 2021, 6:17AM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 9:31AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Advent Technologies Holdings Inc is an innovation-driven company in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. The technology allows the conversion of methanol, natural gas, biomass and others to electricity bypassing the need for hydrogen infrastructure. It serves automotive; aviation and power generation industries.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Advent Technologies Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advent Technologies Hldgs (ADN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ: ADN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Advent Technologies Hldgs's (ADN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Advent Technologies Hldgs (ADN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ: ADN) was reported by Jefferies on March 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting ADN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 492.11% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Advent Technologies Hldgs (ADN)?

A

The stock price for Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ: ADN) is $3.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advent Technologies Hldgs (ADN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advent Technologies Hldgs.

Q

When is Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) reporting earnings?

A

Advent Technologies Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Advent Technologies Hldgs (ADN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advent Technologies Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Advent Technologies Hldgs (ADN) operate in?

A

Advent Technologies Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.