Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
The Joint Corp develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights throughout the United States. The doctors of chiropractic develop personalized treatment plans to relieve patients' pain and deliver ongoing preventative care. Its operating segment includes Corporate clinics and Franchise operations. The company generates maximum revenue from Corporate clinics segment.

Joint Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Joint (JYNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Joint's (JYNT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Joint (JYNT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT) was reported by DA Davidson on August 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 128.00 expecting JYNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 177.96% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Joint (JYNT)?

A

The stock price for Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT) is $46.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Joint (JYNT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Joint.

Q

When is Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) reporting earnings?

A

Joint’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Joint (JYNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Joint.

Q

What sector and industry does Joint (JYNT) operate in?

A

Joint is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.