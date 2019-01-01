QQQ
Docebo Inc offers cloud-based learning platform for both internal and external enterprise learning with real time tracking of training results, optimizing time, and reducing costs associated with traditional learning methods. Geographically, it holds presence in five offices around the world, including locations in Europe, Asia and North America. The firm derives its revenues from two main sources: software as-a-service application (SaaS); and professional services revenue, which includes services such as initial project management, training, and integration.

Docebo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Docebo (DCBO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Docebo's (DCBO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Docebo.

Q

What is the target price for Docebo (DCBO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO) was reported by Stifel on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting DCBO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 106.10% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Docebo (DCBO)?

A

The stock price for Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO) is $48.52 last updated Today at 6:15:18 PM.

Q

Does Docebo (DCBO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Docebo.

Q

When is Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) reporting earnings?

A

Docebo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Docebo (DCBO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Docebo.

Q

What sector and industry does Docebo (DCBO) operate in?

A

Docebo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.