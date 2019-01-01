QQQ
Range
5.6 - 5.86
Vol / Avg.
295.2K/158.7K
Div / Yield
0.61/10.37%
52 Wk
5.84 - 8.23
Mkt Cap
259.7M
Payout Ratio
50.16
Open
5.74
P/E
4.84
EPS
0
Shares
44.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to generate a level of income that is higher than that generated by high quality, intermediate-term U.S. debt securities. The Fund also seeks capital appreciation to the extent consistent with this objective.

Analyst Ratings

PIMCO Strategic Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PIMCO Strategic Global (RCS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PIMCO Strategic Global (NYSE: RCS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PIMCO Strategic Global's (RCS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PIMCO Strategic Global.

Q

What is the target price for PIMCO Strategic Global (RCS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PIMCO Strategic Global

Q

Current Stock Price for PIMCO Strategic Global (RCS)?

A

The stock price for PIMCO Strategic Global (NYSE: RCS) is $5.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PIMCO Strategic Global (RCS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is PIMCO Strategic Global (NYSE:RCS) reporting earnings?

A

PIMCO Strategic Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PIMCO Strategic Global (RCS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PIMCO Strategic Global.

Q

What sector and industry does PIMCO Strategic Global (RCS) operate in?

A

PIMCO Strategic Global is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.