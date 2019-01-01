QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
11.8 - 12.06
Vol / Avg.
94.9K/138.2K
Div / Yield
1.02/8.57%
52 Wk
11.35 - 12.84
Mkt Cap
307.2M
Payout Ratio
161.35
Open
11.98
P/E
17.28
EPS
0
Shares
26M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is the United States based diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the fund attempts to preserve capital. The fund seeks to achieve the objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior floating-rate loan interests. Its portfolio of investments consists of aerospace and defense, agricultural products, broadcasting, cable and satellite, electric utilities and other sectors.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Trust Senior Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Trust Senior (FCT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Trust Senior (NYSE: FCT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Trust Senior's (FCT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Trust Senior.

Q

What is the target price for First Trust Senior (FCT) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Trust Senior (NYSE: FCT) was reported by Stifel on August 15, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FCT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Trust Senior (FCT)?

A

The stock price for First Trust Senior (NYSE: FCT) is $11.83 last updated Today at 8:59:54 PM.

Q

Does First Trust Senior (FCT) pay a dividend?

A

The next First Trust Senior (FCT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is First Trust Senior (NYSE:FCT) reporting earnings?

A

First Trust Senior does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Trust Senior (FCT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Trust Senior.

Q

What sector and industry does First Trust Senior (FCT) operate in?

A

First Trust Senior is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.