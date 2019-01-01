QQQ
BRC Inc is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee. Its products include Dark Roast Bundle, New Roast Bundle, Perfect Pair Bundle, Thin Blue Line, Organic Coffee, and Vanilla Coffee Roast among others.

Earnings

BRC Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BRC (BRCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BRC (NYSE: BRCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BRC's (BRCC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BRC.

Q

What is the target price for BRC (BRCC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BRC

Q

Current Stock Price for BRC (BRCC)?

A

The stock price for BRC (NYSE: BRCC) is $19.97 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BRC (BRCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BRC.

Q

When is BRC (NYSE:BRCC) reporting earnings?

A

BRC’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.

Q

Is BRC (BRCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BRC.

Q

What sector and industry does BRC (BRCC) operate in?

A

BRC is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.