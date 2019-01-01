QQQ
Benitec Biopharma Inc is a biotechnology company developing a proprietary therapeutic technology platform that combines RNA interference with gene therapy for providing sustained, long-lasting silencing of disease-causing genes from a single administration. Its technology has the potential to provide a one-shot cure for a wide range of diseases that are addressed by strict ongoing treatment regimens or that have no effective treatment or only palliative care options. The company is developing product candidates in chronic and life-threatening human disease areas including Orphan disease: Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD) and Infectious disease: Hepatitis B Virus (HBV).

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.590
REV25.000K

Benitec Biopharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ: BNTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Benitec Biopharma's (BNTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Benitec Biopharma.

Q

What is the target price for Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ: BNTC) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting BNTC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 295.26% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Benitec Biopharma (BNTC)?

A

The stock price for Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ: BNTC) is $2.53 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Benitec Biopharma.

Q

When is Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) reporting earnings?

A

Benitec Biopharma’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Benitec Biopharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) operate in?

A

Benitec Biopharma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.