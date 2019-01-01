Wix.com Ltd is a cloud-based development platform provider for millions of registered users worldwide. The company is engaged in web development and management that provides an easy-to-use powerful cloud-based platform of products through a freemium model. Its core products consist of three web editors: the Wix Editor, intended for users with basic technological skills, Wix ADI, intended for novice users and Corvid, intended for more tech-savvy users. The company's web development technology is built based on HTML5 and offers HTML5 compatible capabilities, web design and layout tools, domain hosting, and other marketing and workflow management applications and services. The geographic segments include North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia and others.