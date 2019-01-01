|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.380
|-0.370
|0.0100
|REV
|331.160M
|328.342M
|-2.818M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Wix.com.
The latest price target for Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) was reported by RBC Capital on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting WIX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.01% downside). 38 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) is $87.635 last updated Today at 5:00:09 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Wix.com.
Wix.com’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Wix.com.
Wix.com is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.