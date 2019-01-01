QQQ
Range
83.66 - 89.73
Vol / Avg.
253.2K/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
77.64 - 361.62
Mkt Cap
5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
88.97
P/E
-
EPS
0.29
Shares
57M
Outstanding
Wix.com Ltd is a cloud-based development platform provider for millions of registered users worldwide. The company is engaged in web development and management that provides an easy-to-use powerful cloud-based platform of products through a freemium model. Its core products consist of three web editors: the Wix Editor, intended for users with basic technological skills, Wix ADI, intended for novice users and Corvid, intended for more tech-savvy users. The company's web development technology is built based on HTML5 and offers HTML5 compatible capabilities, web design and layout tools, domain hosting, and other marketing and workflow management applications and services. The geographic segments include North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia and others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.380-0.370 0.0100
REV331.160M328.342M-2.818M

Wix.com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wix.com (WIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wix.com's (WIX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wix.com.

Q

What is the target price for Wix.com (WIX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) was reported by RBC Capital on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting WIX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.01% downside). 38 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Wix.com (WIX)?

A

The stock price for Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) is $87.635 last updated Today at 5:00:09 PM.

Q

Does Wix.com (WIX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wix.com.

Q

When is Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) reporting earnings?

A

Wix.com’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Wix.com (WIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wix.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Wix.com (WIX) operate in?

A

Wix.com is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.