|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.200
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|336.110M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ: FTDR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Frontdoor’s space includes: Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW), WW International (NASDAQ:WW), E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH), XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and StoneMor (NYSE:STON).
The latest price target for Frontdoor (NASDAQ: FTDR) was reported by Raymond James on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting FTDR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 68.20% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Frontdoor (NASDAQ: FTDR) is $32.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Frontdoor.
Frontdoor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Frontdoor.
Frontdoor is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.