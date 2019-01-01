QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Frontdoor Inc is a United States-based company that provides home service plans. It owns multiple home service brands including American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, and Landmark brands. Through its home service plans, the company helps its customers maintain their homes and protect against costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances.

Frontdoor Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Frontdoor (FTDR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ: FTDR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Frontdoor's (FTDR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Frontdoor (FTDR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Frontdoor (NASDAQ: FTDR) was reported by Raymond James on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting FTDR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 68.20% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Frontdoor (FTDR)?

A

The stock price for Frontdoor (NASDAQ: FTDR) is $32.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Frontdoor (FTDR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Frontdoor.

Q

When is Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) reporting earnings?

A

Frontdoor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Frontdoor (FTDR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Frontdoor.

Q

What sector and industry does Frontdoor (FTDR) operate in?

A

Frontdoor is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.