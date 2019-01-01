Riot Blockchain Inc is focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. Distributed blockchain technology is a decentralized and encrypted ledger that is designed to offer a secure, efficient, verifiable, and permanent way of storing records and other information without the need for intermediaries. It serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, or unit of account. It operates in a single segment of cryptocurrency mining. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare, and others.