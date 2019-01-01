Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to seek long-term growth of capital, principally by seeking capital gains on its equity and equity-related investments. Its portfolio is primarily composed of equity and equity derivative securities of technology and cleantech companies. Its primary focus is to invest in illiquid private technology and cleantech companies. It may also invest in micro-cap publicly traded companies.