|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.110
|0.060
|-0.0500
|REV
|48.680M
|30.772M
|-17.908M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in New York Mortgage Trust’s space includes: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG), Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR).
The latest price target for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting NYMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.12% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT) is $3.485 last updated Today at 8:49:52 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.
New York Mortgage Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for New York Mortgage Trust.
New York Mortgage Trust is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.