Range
3.24 - 3.5
Vol / Avg.
4M/3.2M
Div / Yield
0.4/11.66%
52 Wk
3.42 - 4.93
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
105.26
Open
3.33
P/E
9.03
EPS
0.1
Shares
379.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
New York Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes, in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company's investment portfolio consists of Structured multi-family property investments such as multi-family CMBS an preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties. Distressed residential assets such as residential mortgage loans sourced from distressed markets and non-Agency RMBS. Second mortgages, Agency RMBS, and certain other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1100.060 -0.0500
REV48.680M30.772M-17.908M

New York Mortgage Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New York Mortgage Trust's (NYMT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) stock?

A

The latest price target for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting NYMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.12% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)?

A

The stock price for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT) is $3.485 last updated Today at 8:49:52 PM.

Q

Does New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.

Q

When is New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) reporting earnings?

A

New York Mortgage Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New York Mortgage Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) operate in?

A

New York Mortgage Trust is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.