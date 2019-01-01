QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
7.21 - 7.21
Vol / Avg.
0K/8.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.51 - 18
Mkt Cap
250.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.21
P/E
-
Shares
34.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 10:05AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 4:23PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:37PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 11:15AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 4:23PM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 6:39AM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Jun 4, 2021, 9:34AM
Benzinga - Jun 3, 2021, 4:53PM
Benzinga - May 19, 2021, 7:28AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Nanobiotix SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing product candidates that use its proprietary nanotechnology to transform cancer treatment by increasing the efficacy of radiotherapy. It develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by magnifying the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a preclinical research program for cancer immunotherapies.

Earnings

see more
FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nanobiotix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nanobiotix (NBTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nanobiotix (NASDAQ: NBTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nanobiotix's (NBTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nanobiotix (NBTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nanobiotix (NASDAQ: NBTX) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on January 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NBTX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nanobiotix (NBTX)?

A

The stock price for Nanobiotix (NASDAQ: NBTX) is $7.205 last updated Today at 2:30:04 PM.

Q

Does Nanobiotix (NBTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nanobiotix.

Q

When is Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) reporting earnings?

A

Nanobiotix’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Nanobiotix (NBTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nanobiotix.

Q

What sector and industry does Nanobiotix (NBTX) operate in?

A

Nanobiotix is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.