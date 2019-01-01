QQQ
Range
1.45 - 1.92
Vol / Avg.
166.9K/57.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.5 - 5.52
Mkt Cap
25M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.79
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
13.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Panbela Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage drug development company. It is engaged in the commercial development of a proprietary polyamine analogue for pancreatic cancer and for the second indication in chronic pancreatitis. The firm has developed polyamine analogue compound referred as SBP-101 for the exocrine pancreas, with therapeutic potential for both pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis indications.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-25
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Panbela Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PBLA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Panbela Therapeutics's (PBLA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PBLA) was reported by Roth Capital on June 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting PBLA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 437.63% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA)?

A

The stock price for Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PBLA) is $1.86 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Panbela Therapeutics.

Q

When is Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) reporting earnings?

A

Panbela Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Panbela Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) operate in?

A

Panbela Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.