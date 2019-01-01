|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Douglas Elliman (NYSE: DOUG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Douglas Elliman’s space includes: Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD), KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE), Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI), Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL).
There is no analysis for Douglas Elliman
The stock price for Douglas Elliman (NYSE: DOUG) is $7.0106 last updated Today at 7:29:17 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Douglas Elliman.
Douglas Elliman’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Douglas Elliman.
Douglas Elliman is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.