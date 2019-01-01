QQQ
Range
6.96 - 7.05
Vol / Avg.
215.7K/784.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.65 - 12.66
Mkt Cap
569.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.91
P/E
5.82
EPS
0.32
Shares
81.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 3:44PM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Douglas Elliman Inc is a real estate company. It offers sales, rentals, and new development to mortgages and title insurance, among other services related to real estate.

Douglas Elliman Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Douglas Elliman (DOUG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Douglas Elliman (NYSE: DOUG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Douglas Elliman's (DOUG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Douglas Elliman (DOUG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Douglas Elliman

Q

Current Stock Price for Douglas Elliman (DOUG)?

A

The stock price for Douglas Elliman (NYSE: DOUG) is $7.0106 last updated Today at 7:29:17 PM.

Q

Does Douglas Elliman (DOUG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Douglas Elliman.

Q

When is Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) reporting earnings?

A

Douglas Elliman’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Douglas Elliman (DOUG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Douglas Elliman.

Q

What sector and industry does Douglas Elliman (DOUG) operate in?

A

Douglas Elliman is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.