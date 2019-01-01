|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.870
|2.130
|0.2600
|REV
|9.100B
|9.129B
|29.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SAP (NYSE: SAP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SAP’s space includes: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG).
The latest price target for SAP (NYSE: SAP) was reported by Cowen & Co. on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 136.00 expecting SAP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.48% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SAP (NYSE: SAP) is $111.95 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $2.19 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 25, 2021 to stockholders of record on May 13, 2021.
SAP’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SAP.
SAP is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.