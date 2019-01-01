QQQ
Range
107.37 - 112.01
Vol / Avg.
1.9M/896.6K
Div / Yield
2.26/2.02%
52 Wk
107.37 - 151.48
Mkt Cap
132.1B
Payout Ratio
40.65
Open
107.62
P/E
21.67
EPS
1.23
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Founded in 1972 by former IBM employees, SAP provides database technology and enterprise resource planning software to enterprises around the world. Across more than 180 countries, the company serves 440,000 customers, approximately 80% of which are small to medium-size enterprises.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.8702.130 0.2600
REV9.100B9.129B29.000M

SAP Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SAP (SAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SAP (NYSE: SAP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SAP's (SAP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SAP (SAP) stock?

A

The latest price target for SAP (NYSE: SAP) was reported by Cowen & Co. on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 136.00 expecting SAP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.48% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SAP (SAP)?

A

The stock price for SAP (NYSE: SAP) is $111.95 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SAP (SAP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.19 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 25, 2021 to stockholders of record on May 13, 2021.

Q

When is SAP (NYSE:SAP) reporting earnings?

A

SAP’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is SAP (SAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SAP.

Q

What sector and industry does SAP (SAP) operate in?

A

SAP is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.