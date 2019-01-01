QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/401.1K
Div / Yield
0.48/8.08%
52 Wk
5.32 - 6.92
Mkt Cap
508.2M
Payout Ratio
22.97
Open
-
P/E
2.84
EPS
0
Shares
85.4M
Outstanding
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests in the diversified REIT's which include Industrial, Residential, Office, Retail, Mortgage, and others. Also, it invests in Real Estate, Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines, and Homebuilding companies.

Aberdeen Global Premier Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aberdeen Global Premier (AWP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE: AWP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aberdeen Global Premier's (AWP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aberdeen Global Premier.

Q

What is the target price for Aberdeen Global Premier (AWP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aberdeen Global Premier

Q

Current Stock Price for Aberdeen Global Premier (AWP)?

A

The stock price for Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE: AWP) is $5.95 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aberdeen Global Premier (AWP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) reporting earnings?

A

Aberdeen Global Premier does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aberdeen Global Premier (AWP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aberdeen Global Premier.

Q

What sector and industry does Aberdeen Global Premier (AWP) operate in?

A

Aberdeen Global Premier is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.