Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/548K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.01 - 25.89
Mkt Cap
408.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.67
Shares
46.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Sutro Biopharma Inc is a clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It is mainly engaged in the development of biopharmaceutical products. The company manufactures next-generation protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. Products offered by the company include STRO-001 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma and STRO-002 for the treatment of ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Sutro Biopharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sutro Biopharma (STRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ: STRO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sutro Biopharma's (STRO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sutro Biopharma (STRO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ: STRO) was reported by Berenberg on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting STRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 240.14% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sutro Biopharma (STRO)?

A

The stock price for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ: STRO) is $8.82 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sutro Biopharma (STRO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sutro Biopharma.

Q

When is Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) reporting earnings?

A

Sutro Biopharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Sutro Biopharma (STRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sutro Biopharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Sutro Biopharma (STRO) operate in?

A

Sutro Biopharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.