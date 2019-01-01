Sutro Biopharma Inc is a clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It is mainly engaged in the development of biopharmaceutical products. The company manufactures next-generation protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. Products offered by the company include STRO-001 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma and STRO-002 for the treatment of ovarian and endometrial cancers.