Range
0.39 - 0.49
Vol / Avg.
26.2M/12.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.32 - 9.4
Mkt Cap
58.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.43
P/E
-
Shares
126.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
TDH Holdings Inc is engaged in producing pet food for pet owners in China and other regions. The products of the company include dry food, wet food and treats for both dogs and cats as well as includes dry meat treats, pet biscuits, canned food and other products such as non-food items like dog leashes and pet toys under multiple brands in various geographical markets. The company's line of products includes Pet chews, Dried pet snacks, Wet canned pet foods, Dental health snack foods and Baked pet biscuits. It markets and sells its products under various brand names such as Pet Cuisine, Hum and Cheer, Like, TDH, Tiandihui, Dog Zone Sasami and among others. The company operates through the single segment being Manufacturing and selling of pet food.

Earnings

FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
H1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.020
REV134.312K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TDH Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TDH Holdings (PETZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TDH Holdings (NASDAQ: PETZ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are TDH Holdings's (PETZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TDH Holdings (PETZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TDH Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for TDH Holdings (PETZ)?

A

The stock price for TDH Holdings (NASDAQ: PETZ) is $0.46 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does TDH Holdings (PETZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TDH Holdings.

Q

When is TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) reporting earnings?

A

TDH Holdings’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is TDH Holdings (PETZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TDH Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does TDH Holdings (PETZ) operate in?

A

TDH Holdings is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.