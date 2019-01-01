TDH Holdings Inc is engaged in producing pet food for pet owners in China and other regions. The products of the company include dry food, wet food and treats for both dogs and cats as well as includes dry meat treats, pet biscuits, canned food and other products such as non-food items like dog leashes and pet toys under multiple brands in various geographical markets. The company's line of products includes Pet chews, Dried pet snacks, Wet canned pet foods, Dental health snack foods and Baked pet biscuits. It markets and sells its products under various brand names such as Pet Cuisine, Hum and Cheer, Like, TDH, Tiandihui, Dog Zone Sasami and among others. The company operates through the single segment being Manufacturing and selling of pet food.