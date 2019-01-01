QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta. VK5211 is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.

Viking Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Viking Therapeutics's (VKTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) was reported by Raymond James on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting VKTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 200.30% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)?

A

The stock price for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) is $3.33 last updated Today at 3:25:03 PM.

Q

Does Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Viking Therapeutics.

Q

When is Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) reporting earnings?

A

Viking Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Viking Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) operate in?

A

Viking Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.