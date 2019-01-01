Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta. VK5211 is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.