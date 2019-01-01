QQQ
Range
4.51 - 5.09
Vol / Avg.
85.5K/100.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.33 - 20.02
Mkt Cap
203.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.85
P/E
-
EPS
-1.44
Shares
39.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Zenvia Inc provides a platform that enables companies to create unique journeys for their end customers across a variety of channels. Its CX communications platform provides a combination of solutions focused on campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, tools, such as software application programming interfaces, or APIs, chatbots, single customer view, journey designer, documents composer and authentication and channels, such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, and Webchat. The company generates revenue primarily from Brazil followed by EUA, Switzerland, Mexico, South Africa, and other regions.

Zenvia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zenvia (ZENV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ: ZENV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zenvia's (ZENV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zenvia (ZENV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zenvia (NASDAQ: ZENV) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.50 expecting ZENV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 238.49% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zenvia (ZENV)?

A

The stock price for Zenvia (NASDAQ: ZENV) is $5.17 last updated Today at 6:45:39 PM.

Q

Does Zenvia (ZENV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zenvia.

Q

When is Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) reporting earnings?

A

Zenvia’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Zenvia (ZENV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zenvia.

Q

What sector and industry does Zenvia (ZENV) operate in?

A

Zenvia is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.