|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ: ZENV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Zenvia’s space includes: Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM), Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET), CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) and VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC).
The latest price target for Zenvia (NASDAQ: ZENV) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.50 expecting ZENV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 238.49% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Zenvia (NASDAQ: ZENV) is $5.17 last updated Today at 6:45:39 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Zenvia.
Zenvia’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Zenvia.
Zenvia is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.