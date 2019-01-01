QQQ
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a United States-based closed-ended diversified management investment company. Its primary objective is to generate a high level of current income consistent with prudent investment risk. The fund invests its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in income securities, consisting of the marketable corporate debt securities, governmental obligations, and cash & commercial paper.

John Hancock Inc Secs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy John Hancock Inc Secs (JHS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of John Hancock Inc Secs (NYSE: JHS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are John Hancock Inc Secs's (JHS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for John Hancock Inc Secs.

Q

What is the target price for John Hancock Inc Secs (JHS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for John Hancock Inc Secs

Q

Current Stock Price for John Hancock Inc Secs (JHS)?

A

The stock price for John Hancock Inc Secs (NYSE: JHS) is $13.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:17:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does John Hancock Inc Secs (JHS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 10, 2021.

Q

When is John Hancock Inc Secs (NYSE:JHS) reporting earnings?

A

John Hancock Inc Secs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is John Hancock Inc Secs (JHS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for John Hancock Inc Secs.

Q

What sector and industry does John Hancock Inc Secs (JHS) operate in?

A

John Hancock Inc Secs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.