|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.260
|-0.230
|0.0300
|REV
|93.860M
|100.337M
|6.477M
You can purchase shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Asana’s space includes: Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY), RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT).
The latest price target for Asana (NYSE: ASAN) was reported by Keybanc on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 97.00 expecting ASAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.59% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Asana (NYSE: ASAN) is $60.78 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Asana.
Asana’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Asana.
Asana is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.