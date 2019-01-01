QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
58.85 - 64.88
Vol / Avg.
3.8M/4.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
25.41 - 145.79
Mkt Cap
11.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
62.47
P/E
-
EPS
-0.37
Shares
191.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 13 hours ago
Benzinga - 19 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 3:46PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 1:35PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 6:22AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 7:22AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 7:56AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 4:36AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Asana Inc is a software company. The company provides a platform for work management that helps teams orchestrate work, from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives. It helps plan marketing campaigns, streamlines processes, manages sales, and manage product launches. Also, the company provides project management and workflow management solutions.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.260-0.230 0.0300
REV93.860M100.337M6.477M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Asana Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Asana (ASAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Asana's (ASAN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Asana (ASAN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Asana (NYSE: ASAN) was reported by Keybanc on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 97.00 expecting ASAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.59% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Asana (ASAN)?

A

The stock price for Asana (NYSE: ASAN) is $60.78 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Asana (ASAN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Asana.

Q

When is Asana (NYSE:ASAN) reporting earnings?

A

Asana’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.

Q

Is Asana (ASAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Asana.

Q

What sector and industry does Asana (ASAN) operate in?

A

Asana is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.