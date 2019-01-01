T2 Biosystems Inc provides rapid in vitro diagnostic tests to hospitals and laboratories. The company's core technology is T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR) technology, which can detect a variety of molecular targets directly from whole blood. T2MR technology enables the T2Dx system, which is fully automated from patient sample to result for its panels focused on bacterial and fungal infections that could cause sepsis, and its pipeline panel for Lyme disease.