Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
T2 Biosystems Inc provides rapid in vitro diagnostic tests to hospitals and laboratories. The company's core technology is T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR) technology, which can detect a variety of molecular targets directly from whole blood. T2MR technology enables the T2Dx system, which is fully automated from patient sample to result for its panels focused on bacterial and fungal infections that could cause sepsis, and its pipeline panel for Lyme disease.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.090-0.070 0.0200
REV6.170M6.980M810.000K

T2 Biosystems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy T2 Biosystems (TTOO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are T2 Biosystems's (TTOO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for T2 Biosystems (TTOO) stock?

A

The latest price target for T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.70 expecting TTOO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 55.97% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for T2 Biosystems (TTOO)?

A

The stock price for T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) is $0.4488 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does T2 Biosystems (TTOO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for T2 Biosystems.

Q

When is T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) reporting earnings?

A

T2 Biosystems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is T2 Biosystems (TTOO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for T2 Biosystems.

Q

What sector and industry does T2 Biosystems (TTOO) operate in?

A

T2 Biosystems is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.