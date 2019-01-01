Air Lease Corp is an aircraft leasing company based in the United States. However, it derives most of its revenue from the Asia region. Its business involves purchasing aircraft from renowned manufacturers such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus S.A.S and leasing them to airline companies across the world. Its suite of aircraft entails single-aisle narrow-bodied jets and twin-aisle wide-bodied aircraft. The company's primary source of revenue originates from the leasing of aircraft and to a certain extent from the provision of fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.