Range
44.31 - 45.91
Vol / Avg.
1.5M/1.2M
Div / Yield
0.74/1.64%
52 Wk
36.52 - 52.96
Mkt Cap
5.1B
Payout Ratio
18.63
Open
44.64
P/E
12.61
EPS
0.88
Shares
114M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Air Lease Corp is an aircraft leasing company based in the United States. However, it derives most of its revenue from the Asia region. Its business involves purchasing aircraft from renowned manufacturers such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus S.A.S and leasing them to airline companies across the world. Its suite of aircraft entails single-aisle narrow-bodied jets and twin-aisle wide-bodied aircraft. The company's primary source of revenue originates from the leasing of aircraft and to a certain extent from the provision of fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8401.750 0.9100
REV532.910M597.176M64.266M

Air Lease Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Air Lease (AL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Air Lease (NYSE: AL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Air Lease's (AL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Air Lease (AL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Air Lease (NYSE: AL) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting AL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.33% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Air Lease (AL)?

A

The stock price for Air Lease (NYSE: AL) is $44.79 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Air Lease (AL) pay a dividend?

A

The next Air Lease (AL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.

Q

When is Air Lease (NYSE:AL) reporting earnings?

A

Air Lease’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Air Lease (AL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Air Lease.

Q

What sector and industry does Air Lease (AL) operate in?

A

Air Lease is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.