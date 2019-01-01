Hain Celestial makes better-for- you natural and organic consumer products, with 67% of fiscal 2021 revenue considered grocery, 16% snacks, 10% personal care, and 7% tea. Some of the company's most recognized U.S. brands (48% of sales) are Celestial Seasonings, Terra, Garden of Eatin', Sensible Portions, Greek Gods yogurt, and Earth's Best baby food. Hain also maintains several market- leading brands in the U.K. (31% of sales), such as Ella's Kitchen baby food, New Covent Garden soup, Linda McCartney's plant-based meats, Sun-Pat nut butters, and Hartley's fruit spreads. Its products can be found in traditional grocery stores, natural foods supermarkets, specialty health stores, mass-market retailers, club warehouses, drugstores, convenience stores, restaurants, and e-commerce sites.