QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
35.13 - 36.26
Vol / Avg.
540.9K/987.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
34.16 - 48.88
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
36.06
P/E
27.9
EPS
0.33
Shares
91.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 9:37AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 11:54AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:50AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 10:39AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 8:57AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 7:23AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 8:43AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 12:20PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:52PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 3:32PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 6:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 6:31AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 3:50PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Hain Celestial makes better-for- you natural and organic consumer products, with 67% of fiscal 2021 revenue considered grocery, 16% snacks, 10% personal care, and 7% tea. Some of the company's most recognized U.S. brands (48% of sales) are Celestial Seasonings, Terra, Garden of Eatin', Sensible Portions, Greek Gods yogurt, and Earth's Best baby food. Hain also maintains several market- leading brands in the U.K. (31% of sales), such as Ella's Kitchen baby food, New Covent Garden soup, Linda McCartney's plant-based meats, Sun-Pat nut butters, and Hartley's fruit spreads. Its products can be found in traditional grocery stores, natural foods supermarkets, specialty health stores, mass-market retailers, club warehouses, drugstores, convenience stores, restaurants, and e-commerce sites.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3300.360 0.0300
REV481.450M476.941M-4.509M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hain Celestial Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hain Celestial Group's (HAIN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) was reported by Consumer Edge Research on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HAIN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)?

A

The stock price for Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) is $35.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hain Celestial Group.

Q

When is Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) reporting earnings?

A

Hain Celestial Group’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hain Celestial Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) operate in?

A

Hain Celestial Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.