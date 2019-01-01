|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.040
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28
|REV
|136.080M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Progyny (NASDAQ: PGNY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Progyny’s space includes: Humana (NYSE:HUM), HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) and Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC).
The latest price target for Progyny (NASDAQ: PGNY) was reported by Jefferies on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting PGNY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.62% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Progyny (NASDAQ: PGNY) is $36.67 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Progyny.
Progyny’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Progyny.
Progyny is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.