Range
32.86 - 36.74
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/752.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
34.45 - 68.32
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
33.36
P/E
38.08
EPS
0.19
Shares
90.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Progyny Inc is a company engaged in specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Its clients include employers across various industries. The fertility benefits solution consists of the treatment services (Smart Cycles), access to the Progyny network of high-quality fertility specialists that perform the Smart Cycle treatments and active management of the selective network of high-quality provider clinics.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.040

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV136.080M

Progyny Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Progyny (PGNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Progyny (NASDAQ: PGNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Progyny's (PGNY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Progyny (PGNY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Progyny (NASDAQ: PGNY) was reported by Jefferies on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting PGNY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.62% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Progyny (PGNY)?

A

The stock price for Progyny (NASDAQ: PGNY) is $36.67 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Progyny (PGNY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Progyny.

Q

When is Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) reporting earnings?

A

Progyny’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Progyny (PGNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Progyny.

Q

What sector and industry does Progyny (PGNY) operate in?

A

Progyny is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.