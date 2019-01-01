QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
86.4 - 100.93
Vol / Avg.
5.1M/5.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
60.96 - 221.64
Mkt Cap
32.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
86.4
P/E
-
EPS
-0.24
Shares
323.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 20 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 11:07AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 11:47AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 9:22AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:51AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 4:42AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 5:23PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 12:19PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Cloudflare Inc is a United States-based company engaged in the software business. It has built a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses. The product offerings of the company include Argo Smart Routing, Load Balancing, Web Optimizations, Mobile Software Development Kit, Cloudflare Access, and Cloudflare Spectrum among others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.000
REV184.900M193.596M8.696M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cloudflare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Cloudflare (NET) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cloudflare's (NET) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cloudflare (NET) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting NET to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.62% downside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cloudflare (NET)?

A

The stock price for Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is $100.62 last updated Today at 6:32:29 PM.

Q

Does Cloudflare (NET) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cloudflare.

Q

When is Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) reporting earnings?

A

Cloudflare’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Cloudflare (NET) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cloudflare.

Q

What sector and industry does Cloudflare (NET) operate in?

A

Cloudflare is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.