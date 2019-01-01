QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
34.58 - 35.08
Vol / Avg.
712K/7.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
33.94 - 68.28
Mkt Cap
12.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
34.82
P/E
-
EPS
-0.76
Shares
344.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 2:16PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 12:20PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 11:52AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 11:38AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 11:14AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 1:14PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 10:37AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 9:10AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:40AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 6:54AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 6:51AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 6:42AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 6:03AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 5:41AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:45PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:13PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 3:39PM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 1:45PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Lyft is the second- largest ride-sharing service provider in the U.S., connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Lyft recently entered the Canadian market in an effort to expand its market outside the U.S. Incorporated in 2013, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft also has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0900.090 0.0000
REV938.860M969.900M31.040M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lyft Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lyft (LYFT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lyft's (LYFT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lyft (LYFT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 64.00 expecting LYFT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 75.87% upside). 36 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lyft (LYFT)?

A

The stock price for Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) is $36.39 last updated Today at 2:39:36 PM.

Q

Does Lyft (LYFT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lyft.

Q

When is Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) reporting earnings?

A

Lyft’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Lyft (LYFT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lyft.

Q

What sector and industry does Lyft (LYFT) operate in?

A

Lyft is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.