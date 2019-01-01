QQQ
Range
0.31 - 0.33
Vol / Avg.
2.9M/3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.29 - 0.93
Mkt Cap
170.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.31
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
529.7M
Outstanding
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Northern Dynasty Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (AMEX: NAK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northern Dynasty Minerals's (NAK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northern Dynasty Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals (AMEX: NAK) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.10 expecting NAK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 241.61% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK)?

A

The stock price for Northern Dynasty Minerals (AMEX: NAK) is $0.322 last updated Today at 6:12:21 PM.

Q

Does Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Dynasty Minerals.

Q

When is Northern Dynasty Minerals (AMEX:NAK) reporting earnings?

A

Northern Dynasty Minerals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northern Dynasty Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) operate in?

A

Northern Dynasty Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.