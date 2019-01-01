QQQ
Range
24.61 - 26.22
Vol / Avg.
347.7K/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
24.85 - 57.41
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
25.89
P/E
-
EPS
0.1
Shares
104.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Flywire Corp provides a secure global payments platform, offering its clients an innovative and streamlined process to receive reconciled domestic and international payments in a more cost effective and efficient manner. The company's solutions are built on three core elements namely a payments platform; a proprietary global payment network and vertical-specific software backed by its deep industry expertise.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-22
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV

Flywire Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flywire (FLYW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flywire (NASDAQ: FLYW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Flywire's (FLYW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Flywire (FLYW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Flywire (NASDAQ: FLYW) was reported by Raymond James on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 39.00 expecting FLYW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.89% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Flywire (FLYW)?

A

The stock price for Flywire (NASDAQ: FLYW) is $24.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flywire (FLYW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flywire.

Q

When is Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) reporting earnings?

A

Flywire’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 22, 2022.

Q

Is Flywire (FLYW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flywire.

Q

What sector and industry does Flywire (FLYW) operate in?

A

Flywire is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.