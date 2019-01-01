QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Codexis Inc is involved in the business of providing enzyme optimization services, commercialization of proteins, and developing biocatalyst products. The firm's products and services include Screening and Evolution services, Enzymes, Screening Kits. It also develops protein engineering and biocatalyst platforms such as Codeevolver, Ketoreductases, Transminases, Imine reductases, etc. The company operates in two business segments namely Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It generates maximum revenue from the Performance Enzymes segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the APAC.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.220

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV21.750M

Codexis Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Codexis (CDXS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Codexis (NASDAQ: CDXS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Codexis's (CDXS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Codexis (CDXS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Codexis (NASDAQ: CDXS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting CDXS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 112.65% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Codexis (CDXS)?

A

The stock price for Codexis (NASDAQ: CDXS) is $17.87 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Codexis (CDXS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Codexis.

Q

When is Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) reporting earnings?

A

Codexis’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Codexis (CDXS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Codexis.

Q

What sector and industry does Codexis (CDXS) operate in?

A

Codexis is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.