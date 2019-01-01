Codexis Inc is involved in the business of providing enzyme optimization services, commercialization of proteins, and developing biocatalyst products. The firm's products and services include Screening and Evolution services, Enzymes, Screening Kits. It also develops protein engineering and biocatalyst platforms such as Codeevolver, Ketoreductases, Transminases, Imine reductases, etc. The company operates in two business segments namely Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It generates maximum revenue from the Performance Enzymes segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the APAC.