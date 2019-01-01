QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Customers Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company engaged in banking activities. It provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company's operating segments include Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. It generates maximum revenue from the Customers Bank Business Banking segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.8502.920 0.0700
REV201.240M193.694M-7.546M

Customers Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Customers Bancorp (CUBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Customers Bancorp's (CUBI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Customers Bancorp (CUBI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) was reported by Wedbush on January 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CUBI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Customers Bancorp (CUBI)?

A

The stock price for Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) is $60.55 last updated Today at 5:07:13 PM.

Q

Does Customers Bancorp (CUBI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Customers Bancorp.

Q

When is Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) reporting earnings?

A

Customers Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Customers Bancorp (CUBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Customers Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Customers Bancorp (CUBI) operate in?

A

Customers Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.