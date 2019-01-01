|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.850
|2.920
|0.0700
|REV
|201.240M
|193.694M
|-7.546M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in Customers Bancorp’s space includes: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB), Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN).
The latest price target for Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) was reported by Wedbush on January 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CUBI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) is $60.55 last updated Today at 5:07:13 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Customers Bancorp.
Customers Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Customers Bancorp.
Customers Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.