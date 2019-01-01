QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/37.9M
Div / Yield
1.46/3.27%
52 Wk
43.85 - 68.49
Mkt Cap
181.8B
Payout Ratio
28.6
Open
-
P/E
9.19
EPS
1.14
Shares
4.1B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 11 hours ago
Benzinga - 22 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 3 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 6:40AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 3:07PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Intel is the world's largest chipmaker. It designs and manufactures microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors. It was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing, though the firm has recently faced manufacturing delays. While Intel's server processor business has benefited from the shift to the cloud, the firm has also been expanding into new adjacencies as the personal computer market has stagnated. These include areas such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and automotive. Intel has been active on the merger and acquisitions front, acquiring Altera, Mobileye, and Habana Labs in order to bolster these efforts in non-PC arenas.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9001.090 0.1900
REV18.320B20.528B2.208B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Intel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intel (INTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intel's (INTC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Intel (INTC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was reported by Raymond James on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting INTC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 34 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Intel (INTC)?

A

The stock price for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is $44.65 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intel (INTC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) reporting earnings?

A

Intel’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Intel (INTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intel.

Q

What sector and industry does Intel (INTC) operate in?

A

Intel is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.