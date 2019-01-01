|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.900
|1.090
|0.1900
|REV
|18.320B
|20.528B
|2.208B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Intel’s space includes: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).
The latest price target for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was reported by Raymond James on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting INTC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 34 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is $44.65 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.
Intel’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Intel.
Intel is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.