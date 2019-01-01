QQQ
Range
14.6 - 15.66
Vol / Avg.
3.7M/2M
Div / Yield
0.52/3.34%
52 Wk
12.51 - 17.61
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
92.16
Open
14.78
P/E
30.53
EPS
0.27
Shares
211.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
SITE Centers Corp is a United States-based self-administered and self-managed REIT that operates as a fully integrated real estate company. The company is the owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.300
REV120.840M124.559M3.719M

SITE Centers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SITE Centers (SITC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SITE Centers's (SITC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SITE Centers (SITC) stock?

A

The latest price target for SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) was reported by Wolfe Research on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting SITC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.03% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SITE Centers (SITC)?

A

The stock price for SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) is $15.57 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SITE Centers (SITC) pay a dividend?

A

The next SITE Centers (SITC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) reporting earnings?

A

SITE Centers’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is SITE Centers (SITC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SITE Centers.

Q

What sector and industry does SITE Centers (SITC) operate in?

A

SITE Centers is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.