|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of IRSA Inversiones y (NYSE: IRS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in IRSA Inversiones y’s space includes: FRP Holdings (NASDAQ:FRPH), Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP), Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW), J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) and Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO).
The latest price target for IRSA Inversiones y (NYSE: IRS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on July 21, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IRS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for IRSA Inversiones y (NYSE: IRS) is $4.5766 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:52:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on November 10, 2017.
IRSA Inversiones y does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for IRSA Inversiones y.
IRSA Inversiones y is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.