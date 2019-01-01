IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA is engaged in a diversified business. The company's operating segment includes the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel. It generates maximum revenue from the Telecommunications division which is in the Operations Center in Israel segment. The Operations Center in Israel segment includes subdivisions namely Real Estate; Supermarkets; Telecommunications; Insurance; Others and Corporate. Its Telecommunications division includes Cellcom whose main activities include the provision of mobile phone services, fixed line phone services, data, Internet and television, and others.