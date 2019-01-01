QQQ
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA is engaged in a diversified business. The company's operating segment includes the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel. It generates maximum revenue from the Telecommunications division which is in the Operations Center in Israel segment. The Operations Center in Israel segment includes subdivisions namely Real Estate; Supermarkets; Telecommunications; Insurance; Others and Corporate. Its Telecommunications division includes Cellcom whose main activities include the provision of mobile phone services, fixed line phone services, data, Internet and television, and others.

IRSA Inversiones y Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IRSA Inversiones y (IRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IRSA Inversiones y (NYSE: IRS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are IRSA Inversiones y's (IRS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for IRSA Inversiones y (IRS) stock?

A

The latest price target for IRSA Inversiones y (NYSE: IRS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on July 21, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IRS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for IRSA Inversiones y (IRS)?

A

The stock price for IRSA Inversiones y (NYSE: IRS) is $4.5766 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:52:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IRSA Inversiones y (IRS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on November 10, 2017.

Q

When is IRSA Inversiones y (NYSE:IRS) reporting earnings?

A

IRSA Inversiones y does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IRSA Inversiones y (IRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IRSA Inversiones y.

Q

What sector and industry does IRSA Inversiones y (IRS) operate in?

A

IRSA Inversiones y is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.